PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in her de glam look as she begins Christmas celebrations with a workout

Janhvi Kapoor, who is working on Dostana 2, recently made the heads turn as she was papped in a de-glam look outside her gym. Take a look:

Among all the newcomers in Bollywood, if there is one starlet who enjoys the massive fan following, it is Janhvi Kapoor. The diva is just one movie old but she has won hearts with her acting skills and has proved that she is here to stay. Her cute looks, flawless smile and panache often remind everyone of her late mother . But apart from her acting skills, Janhvi often grabs the headlines with her stunning style statements. From casual outings to red carpet appearance, airport looks and even the gym look, Janhvi always manages to get a thumbs up from the fashion police.

Recently, Janhvi made the heads turn after she was papped outside her gym. While the world is busy celebrating Christmas today, the Dhadak star made it a point to sweat it out in the gym before she begins her celebration. In the pictures, Janhvi was spotted wearing a mauve colour tee with a white jacket and black shorts. The diva was carrying an embroidered sling bag as she walked into the gym. While Janhvi’s gym looks often leaves a mark among the millennials, her de-glam avatar made our hearts drool of her natural beauty.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s gym pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is working on the much talked about Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. Besides, the actress also has other interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in IAF officer Gunjan Saxena’s biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfza and Takht.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More