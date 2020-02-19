PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor is April ready as she sports a sweatshirt and denim shorts at Bhoot screening

Janhvi Kapoor has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she attended the screening of Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. Check out her pictures.

The very beautiful Janhvi Kapoor is currently one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the Bollywood film industry. She had been able to leave an imprint in the minds of the people with her very first movie Dhadak which was released back in 2018. Apart from his, the stunning beauty is considered to be a style icon who serves as an inspiration for numerous young girls. Her impeccable style statements never fail to impress her fans and admirers.

As we speak of this, Janhvi Kapoor has been snapped by the paparazzi as she attended the screening of ’s Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The Roohi Afzana actress looked uber cool in a yellow-colored sweatshirt teamed up with a pair of denim shorts and white sneakers. Janhvi opted to go de-glam with minimal makeup and left her hair open as usual which gave her the perfect natural look.

Check out the latest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor below:

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has some interesting projects coming up this year. She will be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the horror-comedy titled Roohi Afzana. The actress will portray the titular role in the biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi has also been roped in opposite Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 which has been backed by Karan Johar. She will be working with the ace filmmaker again in Takht.

