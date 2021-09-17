PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks weekend ready post a rigorous workout session

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talked about star kids in the industry and while she is just three films old, she has managed to leave a mark in the industry. Interestingly, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has not just won hearts with her stunning looks and impressive acting skills, but she has also grabbed attention for her fashion statements and her inclination towards fitness. In fact, Janhvi has emerged as a fitness icon and makes sure to follow her fitness regime despite her busy schedule.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Janhvi once again made the heads turn as she was papped outside her gym. The actress kept it casual for her workout session and wore a white coloured tank top which she had paired with grey pyjamas and sleepers. The Dhadak actress had kept her tresses open as she was papped while making her way towards her car. Janhvi also made sure to follow the COVID 19 norms and was spotted wearing a mask as she stepped out. It was evident that Janhvi was ready to take over the weekend post a rigorous workout session.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Siddharth Sengupta directorial Goodluck Jerry. Announcing the wrap of the movie Janhvi Kapoor thanked her team and wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting for all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything.”

