PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor makes us green with envy as she stuns in a traditional outfit post gymming

Today, Janhvi Kapoor was papped outside the gym and she stunned in a traditional green printed outfit.

Weekdays or weekend, Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor is always papped outside the gym because Janhvi, by self admission, loves to workout. From her going to the gym photos to her Instagram photos, Janhvi Kapoor is loved by one and all. And today, on a Friday morning, Janhvi Kapoor brightened up the day as she turned up outside the gym in an Indian attire. Yes, this is not the first time that Janhvi Kapoor is papped in her desi avatar because often, post workout, this Kargil Girl actress goes desi.

In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a traditional printed green outfit and as soon as she stepped out of the gym, she was all smiles and waved at the paparazzi. Here, Janhvi is seen flaunting her de glam, no make-up look, and as always, she looks gorgeous. As we speak, Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for ’s sequel to Dostana 2 co-starring Lakshay and Kartik Aaryan and prior to Dostana 2, this young actress was shooting for Sharan Sharma’s Kargil Girl and a few days back, when Janhvi wrapped up the shooting of Kargil Girl, she took to social media to pen a note for the cast and crew of the film as she wrote, “Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma - like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it..”

Now we all know that ever since Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut, Janhvi and Sara have always been pitted together and when during a recent interview, Janhvi was quizzed about facing competition from Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi had said that there is so much to learn from Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More