PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor matches a dupatta with her ethnic attire to complete her airport look

Janhvi Kapoor wears a pastel green ethnic ensemble as she leaves the city in style and takes her airport style a notch higher.

Janhvi Kapoor is already the trendsetter for gym looks but her airport style too manages to grab eyes from all corners. While she loves to wear neon tops, shorts, and fancy athleisure to the gym, Janhvi's favourite pick for styling her airport look seems to be ethnic kurtas and salwar suit. The actress has often been spotted in stylish traditional outfits. Be it a casual day out or at the airport, traditional wear is Janhvi's comfort clothes. Having inherited her beauty from mom , Janhvi looks the prettiest in ethnic wear and her recent pictures are proof.

Just a while ago, Janhvi was seen at the airport and she looked beautiful in a pastel ensemble. The Dostana 2 actress matched a dupatta with her ethnic outfit to complete her airport look. Once again, she opted to go the desi way as she got papped at the airport. The actress wore a pastel green kurta featuring paan print and golden borders. Teaming it with fancy golden juttis and a pair of jhumkas, Janhvi flaunted her traditional avatar like a pro! Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, it seems like a busy year for Janhvi Kapoor as the young starlet is gearing up for a number of releases. She will soon be seen playing the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi will also play the lead in Dostana 2 and Roohi Afza. She will be seen in a pivotal role in Takht. Janhvi has also been roped in for starrer Mr. Lele.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

