PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor opts for a monochrome look in a crop top & jogger shorts as she hits the gym

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped while heading to her Pilates class. The Dostana 2 star smiled and posed for the paparazzi and gave us all fitness inspiration. Check it out.

Come what may, Janhvi Kapoor is among the Bollywood stars who will never skip her workout session if she is in the city. Almost every day, the Dostana 2 star is seen heading to her Pilates class where she spends her time working on her body. Fans of the actress keep a tab on her gym looks and they often end up becoming a rage among young girls. From tights to crop top & shorts, Janhvi has managed to bring the gym looks back in trend with her frequent workout session.

On Thursday afternoon, Janhvi was snapped while heading to Pilates class. The diva, as usual, was cheery and joyful as she headed to sweat it out. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a white crop top with black jogger shorts and flats. Along with this, Janhvi carried a funky jhola with her to the gym. Her hair was left open and as she got off the car, she smiled and waved to the paps who caught her in the frame.

A day back, Janhvi stole the show with a gorgeous white dress when she exited her Pilates class. Every day, the Dostana 2 star leaves her fans swooning over her gym looks which end up becoming a trend among young girls. On the work front, Janhvi didn’t have any release in 2019 but has been busy shooting for 3 films including Roohi Afzana, Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl and Dostana 2. Her next release is Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl which will star Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi as well. It is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

