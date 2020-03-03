PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor opts for traditional wear as she heads to Chennai for Sridevi's prayer meet

Janhvi Kapoor brings her A-game wherever she goes and here's some more of her, as she was snapped at the airport.

Janhvi Kapoor has been doing some great work as far as her filmography is concerned and in fact, the actress does have an impressive line up of films ahead. Janhvi has been in the news for multiple reasons, and often, for her spottings while going out and about in the city. Today, Janhvi was snapped at the airport later in the evening as she is headed to Chenna for 's prayer meet. It was just yesterday that father Boney Kapoor was also snapped at the airport.

For her airport outfit, Janhvi decided to go traditional and so, she opted for a simple yet smart salwar suit. She paired a pink pyjama with a green kurta and carried a blue dupatta to go with it, while she also had a trendy bag, which even though was contrasting the look, seemed well. Overall, her airport outfit looked a perfect mix of colours and trends. Janhvi seemed to be rather busy on her photo as she was snapped at the airport.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos right here:

Meanwhile, in one of her recent interviews, Janhvi got talking about Sridevi as an actress, and added how she was never considered a conventional heroine while she spoke about female protagonists in films. On the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for multiple films, including the likes of Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, and others.

Credits :Manav Manglani

