PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor paints a pretty picture in ethnic at the airport but her gorgeous smile wins our heart

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at the airport in the morning. The Dostana 2 star looked pretty in ethnic but her smile stole the show. Check it out.

If there is one young star in Bollywood who has managed to make a mark with her first film, Janhvi Kapoor’s name comes to mind. The star of 2018’s film Dhadak managed to leave everyone in awe of her gorgeous looks as well as her stellar performance. Fans have been aching to see her back on screen since then. The diva has also been busy shooting for several projects including Dostana 2, Gunjan Saxena biopic and RoohiAfza. Amidst this, Janhvi has also established herself as a youth style icon.

Her gym looks go viral instantly and even Janhvi’s airport style is relatable to young fans. This morning, Janhvi left everyone impressed as she showed up at the airport in a gorgeous white anarkali with palazzo. In the photos, Janhvi is seen donning a floral white ethnic outfit with matching Punjabi juttis. As she got off the car, Janhvi was greeted by a few fans who sought selfies with her. Post this, the Dostana 2 star walked towards the airport gate.

Janhvi stopped at the airport gate and smiled at the paps. Her gorgeous smile was the highlight of her airport look. As she posed, Janhvi waved to the paps and left. On the work front, Janhvi’s next release is Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl. In the film, Janhvi will be seen playing the role of the Air Force officer who flew into the combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by . It is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

