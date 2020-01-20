PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor picks a black and white outfit as she steps out for her workout session

Janhvi Kapoor wore a white crop top with black shorts as she stepped out for her workout session.

Janhvi Kapoor's daily workout ritual has us going gaga over her gym looks! Its not only her fans but also the paparazzi who wait for her to step out in her stylish athleisure. Be it a Sunday or Saturday, the actress never misses a day at the gym. Pilates girl, Janhvi Kapoor has become one of the most celebrated divas in Bollywood owing to her beauty and fashion choices. With a svelte waist like hers, who wouldn't want to hit the gym? Janhvi not only shells out fashion inspiration to us but also motivates us to work out.

Following the same routine, Janhvi stepped out for a workout session a while ago. Picking monochromes shades from her closet, the actress opted for black and white colour code for her recent gym outing. Janhvi wore a white crop top matched with black shorts and flaunted her abs. She left her hair loose and carried a white sling bag that added more glam to her look. Check it out:

Janhvi also posed with a little fan and got pictures clicked with her. The fan looked extremely ecstatic on standing close to Janhvi. The little girl smiled enthusiastically as she posed with Janhvi Kapoor.

On the professional front, Janhvi has her kitty full with five films lined up in the near future. She will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, directorial Dostana 2 and Takht and in Roohi Afza. She will also be seen paired opposite in Mr. Lele.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

