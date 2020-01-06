PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor proves she is a fitness freak as she arrives at the gym for a workout session

Janhvi Kapoor has been recently snapped by the paparazzi while arriving at the gym for a workout session. Check out the latest pictures of the Dostana 2 actress.

Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the Bollywood film industry. The gorgeous actress made her debut with the movie Dhadak in 2018 for which she was highly praised for her stellar performance. Moreover, Janhvi’s on – screen chemistry with her co – actor Ishaan Khatter was also applauded by everyone including the film critics. Well, that was just the beginning and now the promising actress has a whole lot of interesting projects lined up.

Bollywood celebs are very much conscious about their fitness and Janhvi Kapoor is no less in this matter. The Roohi Afza actress never misses her workout sessions and is often spotted hitting the gym. Janhvi has been recently snapped by the paparazzi again as she arrived at the gym for another workout session. The Kargil Girl actress wore a grey t – shirt teamed up with a pair of black gym shorts and matching slippers.

Check out the latest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor below:

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the horror comedy Roohi Afza. She will portray the role of an Indian air force pilot in the biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi is also a part of the multi – starrer Takht co – starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and in the lead roles. The actress will team up with Kartik Aaryan for Dostana 2 helmed by .

