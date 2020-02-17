PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor pulls off a cute, nerdy look as she steps out in the city

Janhvi Kapoor has been spotted sporting a cute, nerdy look a she stepped out in the city. Check out the latest pictures of the Rooh Afzana actress.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the Hindi film industry. The gorgeous beauty made her debut with the movie Dhadak back in 2018 in which she was highly praised for her stellar performance. Moreover, her on – screen chemistry with her co – actor Ishaan Khatter was also praised by everyone including the film critics. Well, that was just the beginning and now the promising actress has a whole lot of interesting projects lined up.

As we speak of this, the Roohi Afzana actress has been snapped by the paparazzi a little while back as she stepped out in the city. Janhvi opted for simple and comfy t – shirt and shorts which is perfect for the prevailing weather conditions. The actress opted for a cute, nerdy look and sported a pair of transparent glasses. She left her hair open as usual and clicked selfies with few fans too.

Check out the latest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor below:

It’s been more than a year since Janhvi’s debut movie Dhadak was released and well, of course, fans are eagerly waiting to watch her second movie. So, the good news is that she has a whole lot of interesting projects lined up this year including Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will also play the titular role in the biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi is a part of the multi – starrer Takht which has been helmed by .

