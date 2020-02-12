PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor pulls off a super chic look as she steps out after a dinner outing with her friend

Janhvi Kapoor has been snapped by the shutterbugs while stepping out after a dinner outing with one of her friends. Check out the pictures.

It’s been a long time since pretty lady Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the Bollywood film industry with the movie Dhadak in which she was paired up opposite Ishaan Khatter. However, her fan following has not diminished even a bit who are now eagerly waiting for her upcoming next. Well, the good news is that the actress has now a whole lot of interesting projects lined up this year and we all are eagerly looking forward for the same!

As we speak of this, Janhvi Kapoor has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of a restaurant after a dinner outing with one of her friends. The actress looked super stylish as she wore a mock neck sleeveless white crop top teamed up with a pair of blue denims and white sneakers. Janhvi can also be seen carrying a small bag to add to her look. She left her hair open and opted for minimal, glossy makeup.

Check out the pictures of Janhvi and her friend below:

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be portraying the titular role in the biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will be seen in the horror comedy Roohi Afzana co – starring Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi has also been roped in opposite Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 which has been backed by . She is a part of the multi – starrer Takht which also features , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The actress will be collaborating with for Mr. Lele too.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

