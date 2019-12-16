PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor returns to the bay after holidaying in Varanasi

Janhvi Kapoor has been recently snapped at the airport by the paparazzi as she returned to Mumbai after her Varanasi trip. Check out her latest pictures.

It’s been a year since Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with the movie Dhadak opposite ’s brother Ishaan Khatter. The stunning beauty literally stole our hearts with her utter beauty and innocence which she aptly portrayed in the movie. Now, the actress has a whole lot of interesting projects lined up and we are eagerly waiting to watch her again on the big screen. Janhvi recently took some time off and went for a vacation with her friends to Varanasi.

Now that the Roohi Afza actress is back in the bay, the paparazzi have finally caught a glimpse of her. Janhvi has been spotted while arriving at the Mumbai airport along with one of her friends. Clad in a white printed salwar suit teamed up with a pair of matching jutis, Janhvi Kapoor looked undeniably pretty as she walked through the airport premises. As usual, the Dostana 2 actress kept her makeup minimal and let her lustrous hair down.

Check out the latest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor from the airport below:

On the professional front, Janhvi recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule of her upcoming movie Dostana 2 along with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the horror comedy, Roohi Afza. Janhvi will portray the titular role in the biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She is also a part of the multi – starrer Takht co – starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and in the lead roles.

