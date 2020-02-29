PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor’s weekend gym look is all things chic & stylish as she gets papped in mini shorts & tee

Today, Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor was papped outside the gym and as always, she nailed her chic gym look. See PHOTOS!

Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast and despite her choc-o-block schedule, this Takht actress squeezes out time from her busy schedule and makes sure to hit the gym. And today, when most of us were probably chilling and lazing at home, Janhvi instead decided to step out and hit the gym. In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing blue mini shorts paired with a white tee and as always, she looks chic.

A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at Shashank Khaitan’s birthday party as she, along with , Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, and others got together to celebrate the director’s day. Later, Janhvi posted a photo with Shashank on Instagram to wish him on his birthday as she was seen hugging Shashank in the photo and alongside the photo, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “HBD... I love you...”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, and next, she will be seen in Kargil Girl, a film on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. Also, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in RoohiAfzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and in RoohiAfzana, Janhvi will appear in a double role. In a recent interview, when Janhvi Kapoor was asked about RoohiAfzana, the 22-year-old actress had said that RoohiAfzana has been one of the most “exciting, challenging, complicated, physically demanding and emotionally taxing roles” that she has done so far. Plus, Janhvi will be seen in ’s period drama- Takht and Dostana 2.

