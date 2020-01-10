PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor slays in a lavender crop top and white shorts as she steps out for a Pilates session

Janhvi Kapoor wears a lavender crop top and white shorts to her Pilates class and slays in her oh-so-chic look.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the prettiest additions in the list of Bollywood beauties. Being a film old in the industry, Jahnvi has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the fans. The actress made our hears flutter ever since we saw her in her debut film Dhadak. Inheriting her mother 's beauty, Janhvi makes for a perfect new-age diva in Bollywood. Lately, the actress has her kitty full with four films lined up in the coming year.

Unlike her first film Dhadak where Janhvi played a simple and sweet Parthavi, the actress seems to be going experimental with her roles and looks. Recently, Jahnvi has been flaunting her washboard abs every time she gets papped on her way to the gym. Whenever the young starlet heads out for a workout session, she sends the shutterbugs on a clicking spree such that her gym looks have become a thing now! Just a while ago, she stepped out wearing a lavender crop top with white shorts as she sported her chiseled abs once again. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is juggling between four projects at the moment. She is soon going to be seen playing the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She is also to feature in directorial Dostana 2 along with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and in the multistarrer magnum opus Takht. Janhvi will also be seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afza releasing on April 17, 2020.

