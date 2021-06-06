  1. Home
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor snapped visiting Mumbai's Hinduja hospital where Dilip Kumar is hospitalised

Post NCP chief Sharad Pawar's visit to see Dilip Kumar, the paparazzi snapped Janhvi Kapoor entering Mumbai's Hinduja hospital on Sunday afternoon. See photos below.
83216 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 03:02 pm
The paparazzi on Sunday in Mumbai seemed to have a busy day stationed outside a city hospital as veteran actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalised. The photographers snapped NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the hospital as he came to visit the 98-year-old actor. Post Sharad Pawar's visit, the paparazzi snapped Janhvi Kapoor entering the hospital. Multiple reports revealed that Jahnvi was visiting her cousin sister Anshula Kapoor and not Dilip Kumar at the hospital. 

For the hospital visit, Janhvi was snapped wearing unicorn tie-dye joggers with a casual ripped tee. The actress tied up her hair in a bun, sported transparent glasses and was seen carrying a file. Janhvi also made sure to mask up and stay safe as she visited the hospital. 

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's pictures below: 

In other news, Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing breathlessness. As per latest reports, Dilip Kumar has now been put on oxygen support after doctors witness a slight drop in his oxygen saturation levels.   

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar put on oxygen support, diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

