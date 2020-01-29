PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor sports an all white look and poses for the paps as she steps out of the gym

Today, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped outside the gym and she nailed an all white look

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak and post her debut, Janhvi hasn’t had any releases. However, while the actress has wrapped up the shooting of Kargil Girl and RoohiAfza, she is currently shooting for Dostana 2. Now amidst her busy shooting schedules, Janhvi Kapoor always takes out time to hit the gym and every day, this gorgeous actress is papped outside the gym and today, Janhvi shelled out major Wednesday motivation when she got papped outside the gym.

In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor is seen nailing an all white look- white tee and white shorts and as always, she was all smiles and waved at the paparazzi. A few days back, Janhvi had gone to Lonavala for a mini vacation and the actress had shared some pictures on her Instagram stories from their reunion with her friends. In the photos, Janhvi was seen having a whale of a time with alleged ex-boyfriend, Akshat Rajan, and from going for a bungee ride to savouring some authentic Punjabi food, the two were seen posing for selfies and videos.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in horror film, Ghost Stories on Netflix and as we speak, she has wrapped up the shooting of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl last month wherein she will play the lead role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film. Post the wrap up, Janhvi had penned an emotional note for the cast and crew of the film as she wrote, “Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma - like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

