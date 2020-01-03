PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor steps into the weekend with an endearing smile post her Pilates session

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped post her gym session. The diva walked out of her Pilates class with a bewitching smile. Check it out.

Like all Bollywood stars, Janhvi Kapoor is extremely cautious with regard to her fitness and health. The diva has been setting fitness goals for all her young fans by hitting the gym each day. Without fail, when Janhvi is in the city, she hits her workout session hard, be it Pilates or the gym. Most of the time, the Dostana 2 star’s gym looks end up going viral among her fans. From slaying in ethnic post gym session to hitting the gym in jogger shorts, Janhvi is taking workout style to a whole new level.

This afternoon, Janhvi was snapped post her Pilates session. The Dostana 2 star seemed to be in a good mood after sweating it out. In the photos, Janhvi seen clad in a black pair of jogger shorts with a tank top with a caption, ‘Pilates girl.’ Along with this, Janhvi is seen carrying a sling bag and a paper bag in hand. The Dostana 2 star left her hair open and was seen flaunting her bewitching smile as she walked towards her car.

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS she has begun Kathak and Urdu classes for Takht; Says ‘I’ve been fascinated by this era')

Janhvi acknowledged the paps with a sweet smile and left for her clinic. Post her gym session, Janhvi was snapped at her clinic. The diva obliged the paps for photos again this time. On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for a busy 2020 as she revealed that ’s Takht will be going on floors too. In a recent chat with HT, Janhvi mentioned that when she had signed Takht, she immediately began learning Urdu and Kathak for the film. Apart from the multistarrer Takht, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2. Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl will hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More