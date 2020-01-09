PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in white crop top & blue shorts but her washboard abs have all our attention

Today, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped outside the gym and she stunned in a crop top and mini shorts.

Despite her busy shooting schedule, Janhvi Kapoor always makes sure to take out time and hit the gym. Now that Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up Sharan Sharma’s Kargil Girl, she has gotten busy with the shooting of ’s Dostana 2, and it was only yesterday that Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were snapped at the Versova Jetty. Post coming out of the ferry, Janhvi and Kartik signed autographs and clicked selfies before taking an auto rickshaw.

And today, looks like it is an off day for Janhvi Kapoor as she was snapped at the gym. In the photos, this Dhadak actress was all smiles as she stepped out of the gym and in the photos, Janhvi is seen wearing a white crop top and blue shorts while flashing her washboard abs. A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor got us excited for Dostana 2 when she left a comment on a selfie of Kartik with a male friend as she wrote, ‘Maa Da Laadla Bhigad Gaya,’ and seeing Kartik and Janhvi’s insta PDA, we are sure these two are going to serve a crackling chemistry on screen.

During a recent chat show, Janhvi’s Dhadak co-star, Ishaan Khatter revealed that he once stole a pillow for her. Ishaan had said, “I stole a pillow for Janhvi Kapoor in Oman as she couldn’t do it.” On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a bouquet of films in her kitty such as Dostana 2, Kargil Girl and Takht.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

