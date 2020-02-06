PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor takes her airport looks a notch above as she stuns in an all white ensemble

Janhvi Kapoor's airport looks reach up to another level as the actress makes a stylish appearance in an all-white ensemble.

Despite being one of the youngest divas in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor gives the other actresses a run for their money when it comes to fashion and style. Impressing the fashion nazis in her first film itself, Janhvi shone on the screen as she appeared alongside Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. Her acting, outfits, and style were appreciated by all and in no time, the actress rose to fame bagging five other projects in her kitty. Being a film old in the industry, Janhvi is one of the busiest actresses in B-Town today.

Her style game always seems to be on point! It was her charm and incredible taste in fashion that Janhvi caught the eyes of the fashion lovers within months of her entering the tinsel town. Inheriting mommy 's beauty, Janhvi Kapoor is quite the new age diva in Bollywood. Giving a glimpse of her style, Janhvi was spotted at the airport in the morning. While her gym looks have already become a thing, it seems like Janhvi is also taking her airport looks a notch higher. Check out the pictures:

Dressed in an all-white ensemble, the actress looks super stylish as she makes her way out of the airport. Janhvi opted for a white crop top teamed with white track pants featuring black lines on it and clubbed a pair of black sports shoes with her outfit. She left her hair loose and sported neutral makeup on her face.

On the work front, Janhvi is all charged up these days with 5 films in her kitty. The actress will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena. Moving on, she has 's magnum opus Takht and Dostana 2 lined up. She will also be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afza and has lately been roped in for starrer's Mr. Lele.

