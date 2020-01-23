PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor takes to a simple all white ethnic look as she returns to Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at the airport earlier in the evening today and she sure looked gorgeous in white. Check out the photos right here.

Janhvi Kapoor is definitely the talk of the town for more reasons than just one and time and again, the actress has our attention for the outfits she sports throughout the day and also during the events. Right from her work to her daily pilates session, we cannot seem to get enough of the actress on any single day, and tonight's dose of Janhvi's photos come in the form of her spotting at the airport.

At the airport today, she was spotted in a traditional wear dor a change, as she ditched the western look. She was snapped at the airport as she returned from Kolkata later in the evening tonight. For the airport look today, she sported an all-white salwar suit and she paired the kurti with a rather stylish palazzo pant and went makeup-free. She left her hair open and wore pretty earrings to go with it.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos right here:

On the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for multiple films. Her next release is going to be RoohiAfzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, we will also see her in Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aayan, Gunjan Saxena's biopic, 's multi-starrer Takht, and of course, Mr. Lele with .

