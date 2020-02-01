PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor is a total sleepy head as she keeps up with her fashionable look at the airport

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at the airport late in the night but with a tired face. Check out the photos right here.

Janhvi Kapoor is all over social media, both with her posts and her photos and fans can't seem to get enough of it. Janhvi is time and again snapped while going out and about in the city and she has our attention with the outfits she takes to. Right from her regular everyday outfit to the red carpet looks that she has donned and all those events that she heads to, she has some of the finest outfits up her sleeve.

And last night, Janhvi was snapped at the airport as she returned to the city, and apart from her outfit, her sleepy face caught our attention too, and that is only obvious given all the work she has to do. For the airport look, she put together shades of beige with the crop top and the track pants, not to forget the sling bag as well. She paired it with white sneakers and left her hir open while giving the makeup a skip.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos right here:

On the work front, Janhvi has multiple films lined up ahead of her including the likes of her next, RoohiAfzana with Rajkummar Rao and her current one, Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya. The actress will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, 's Takht, and Mr. Lele with .

