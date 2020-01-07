PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor turns into a desi girl as she steps out of the gym in white ethnic attire & we love it

On the work front, post Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Kargil Girl and Dostana 2

Janhvi Kapoor has surely decided to kick-start 2020 on a healthy note because right from January 1, this Dhadak actress has been papped outside the gym. And today also, on a boring and lazy Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out to hit the gym. In the photos, post her workout, Janhvi Kapoor decided to opt for a desi girl look in an all white ethnic attire. As soon as Janhvi Kapoor stepped out of the gym, she was all smiles and waved at the paparazzi. Well, what is amazing is that whenever Janhvi Kapoor is papped, she always makes sure to smile and pose for the paparazzi and never runs away from them. On certain occasions, she is even seen interacting with them and asking them to be careful while clicking pictures.

We all know that post her debut film- Dhadak, this young and talented actress started shooting for Sharan Shar​​ma’s Kargil Girl and after months of shooting in Lucknow, Mumbai and Jersey, it was a few days back that Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to announce that she has finally wrapped up the shooting of the film. An emotional Janhvi Kapoor penned a heartwarming note for the director and the entire cast and crew of the film and tagged Sharan as her ‘best friend’. Janhvi summed up her experience of working in Kargil Girl as ‘adventurous, pure, and memorable.’

Talking about the film, in Kargil Girl, Janhvi plays the role of Gunjan Saxena and Angad Bedi plays the role of Janhvi’s brother, who is an ordinance officer. Besides Janhvi Kapoor and Angad, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij and the film is directed by Sharan Sharma. As we speak, Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for ’s sequel to Dostana titled Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

