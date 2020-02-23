PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan step out post visiting Mr.Lele director Shashank Khaitan's residence

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out of Mr. Lele director Shashank Khaitan's house. Check out their pictures.

Fans were quite excited when ’s first look from his upcoming movie Mr. Lele went viral on social media some time back. He had been paired up opposite Kiara Advani in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. A few days back, it was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla that Kiara has been replaced by Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead in the movie. Kiara apparently backed out from Mr. Lele owing to date issues. As a result, the movie went to Janhvi’s hands.

As we speak of this, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have been snapped by the paparazzi a little while back as they stepped out of Shashak Khaitan’s residence. The two of them apparently met the director for some meetings regarding the movie. Janhvi looked undeniably pretty in a white kurta teamed up with a green sharara. Varun, on the other hand, opted for a comfy pink-colored gym vest teamed up with a pair of black track pants.

Check out the latest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan below:

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor replaces Kiara Advani in Varun Dhawan’s Mr. Lele; Deets Inside)

Interestingly, this is the first time that Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be collaborating together for a movie much to the excitement of the fans. On the professional front, Varun is currently gearing up for one more movie of his which is Coolie No. 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has a whole lot of movies lined up this year which include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana and Takht.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More