  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Jaya Bachchan makes a stylish appearance as she gets papped with grandson Agastya Nanda in the city

Jaya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda were seen going out and about the city and made a stylish grandmother-grandson duo as they get papped together.
19696 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Jaya Bachchan makes a stylish appearance as she gets papped with grandson Agastya Nanda in the cityPHOTOS: Jaya Bachchan makes a stylish appearance as she gets papped with grandson Agastya Nanda in the city
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bachchans have aced the art of being in the limelight for some or the other reason. Be it their professional front, family or political front, one of them is always seen making the headlines. But this time it is Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. who has been making the heads turn. Son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Agastya has often maintained a safe distance from the paparazzi and social media unlike his sister Navya Naveli Nanda who is often the talk of the town.

However, this time it was Agastya is grabbing the eyeballs as he was spotted enjoying a day out with his grandmother Jaya Bachchan. In the pics, Jaya was seen wearing a multi-coloured kurta which she had paired with orange coloured palazzo, maroon dupatta and a cream coloured clutch. She was also seen wearing a white mask in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. On the other hand, Agastya looked handsome in his light coloured t-shirt which he had paired with denims and a pair of white sneakers. Jaya and Agastya were papped as they were stepping out of a store in the city.

Take a look at Jaya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda’s pics:

Meanwhile, Amitabh had recently taken the social media by a storm as he went down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture with his mother and younger brother. He had captioned the image as, “that very special day when you simply had to get photographed .. Ma, younger brother and moi .. you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt.”

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic as he shares a rare throwback PHOTO with his mom and brother

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
PHOTOS: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan make a regal pair as they arrive at Armaan Jain’s wedding
PHOTOS: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan look regal at Akash Ambani & Shloka's wedding
Photos: Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan make heads turn at Sakshi Bhatt's reception
Photos: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan attend lyricist Sameer Anjaan's daughter's marriage
Photos: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta and Navya Nanda attend Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal's wedding
Isha Ambani Anand Piramal Wedding: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya return to Mumbai