PHOTOS: Jeff Bezos makes a stylish appearance with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at an event in the city

The American entrepreneur, Jeff Bezos is visiting India. The top boss of the online retail giant, was seen enjoying the Indian festival of Makar Sankranti along with kids. While on his trip to India, he also posted many pictures on his Instagram account. Jeff Bezos revealed how he learned how to fly kites during the festival of Makar Sankranti. Now, the businessman is in the city for an event. The American entrepreneur, Jeff Bezos made a rather stylish entry with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Jeff Bezos was clicked wearing a black and white blazer paired with black trousers.

The entrepreneur's gorgeous girlfriend Lauren Sanchez looked dazzling in a black and red floral printed evening gown with a plunging neckline and thigh high slit. The stunning couple looked so much in love as they happily posed for the shutterbugs. Jeff Bezos was seen making a dashing entry at the event's blue carpet. This was a rather unique blue carpet event in the city. Many celebrities from the Bollywood industry have made their presence felt at the event. The American entrepreneur, Jeff Bezos has taken an instant liking to the Indian culture, cuisine and festivities.

Check out the pictures of Jeff Bezos:

The businessman mentioned on one of his Instagram stories that he was presented with delicious cuisine at the hotel where he was staying. Jeff Bezos also made sure that he donned a traditional kurta while celebrating the Indian festival of Makar Sankranti. He was seen wearing a dusty pink traditional kurta and stylish sunglasses while flying the kites in India.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

