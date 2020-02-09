PHOTOS: Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor exudes charm in his neon blue sweatshirt as he gets papped at the airport

Shahid Kapoor, who is working on Jersey remake, made an uber cool style statement as he was clicked at the airport in the city.

is one actor in Bollywood who has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his hard work, talent and versatility and there are no second thoughts about it. The superstar always stood true to the audience’s expectations and has won heart millions of hearts with his performances. But it is not only his acting prowess or the choice of films that often makes him the talk of the town. Instead, his impressive style statement also grabs the eyeballs every time the Kabir Singh actor steps out.

Recently, Shahid was papped by the paparazzi as he was making his way into the airport. The actor, who often prefers to keep his casuals trendy and comfy, once again exuded charm in a yet another uber cool casual outfit. In the pictures, Shahid wore a neon blue coloured sweatshirt which he had paired with black track pants and a pair of white sneakers. The Udta Punjab star was busy on a phone call as he walked inside the airport but his swag did make heads turn there.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s recent airport pics:

Talking about the work front, after basking in the stupendous success of his last release Kabir Singh, Shahid is looking forward to the release another Telugu remake. We are talking about Jersey wherein he will be stepping into superstar Nani’s shoes and will play the role of a cricketer. Also starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead, Jersey is being helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and will be hitting the screens on August 28, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

