PHOTOS: Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor is giving major weekend fitness goals as he heads out of the gym

Shahid Kapoor, who is working on Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey, was papped post a workout session.

After giving a blockbuster with Kabir Singh last year, became one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. The movie, which was loved (and hated too) for its storyline, emerged as a box office winner and Shahid’s performance as the titular character was well appreciated. Soon the superstar was roped in for a yet another Bollywood remake of a Telugu movie titled Jersey wherein Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer.

And while the fans are eagerly waiting for a yet another spectacular performance from Shahid, the Padmaavat star is also working hard to stay in perfect shape for the movie. Recently, the superstar was papped outside a gym in the city and was giving major weekend fitness goals. In the pictures, Shahid wore a grey t-shirt with 3/4th sweatpants which he had paired with a matching jacket along with white sneakers. He looked quite content as he walked out of the gym post workout and even greeted the fans with a thumbs up and his flawless smile.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s gym pics:

Talking about Jersey, Shahid will be stepping in Telugu star Nani’s shoes for the remake. The movie will be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who had also directed the original movie. Apart from Shahid, the movie will also star Mrunal Thakur in the lead. Jersey is slated to release on August 28 this year.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

