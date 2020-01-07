PHOTOS: Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor pulls off casual look at the airport; Looks dapper in his green hoodie

Shahid Kapoor, who will be next seen in Bollywood remake of Jersey, exuded charm in his casual wears as he got papped at the airport.

After winning hearts with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, has been creating a lot of buzz with his next movie. He has been roped in for Bollywood remake of Telugu movie Jersey and the actor has already begun his preparations for the movie. But apart from his professional front, Shahid has also been making the heads turn with his fashion statements. Be it the red carpet look, gym look or airport look, Shahid certainly knows the trick to impress the fashion police.

Recently, the Padmaavat star was papped at the airport. In the pictures, Shahid was seen wearing a crocodile green coloured hoodie with his sleeves rolled up. The sweatshirt also had a text written on it, which read as ‘Pulp Fiction’. He paired the hoodie with black track pants and a pair of grey sneakers. Besides, the actor was also seen wearing shield sunglasses and was also carrying a bag along. Shahid also smiled at the paparazzi as he walked inside the airport and greeted them with a thumbs up.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s airport looks:

Looks like Shahid is heading for another schedule of Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey. The movie will feature the Haider actor playing the role of a cricketer and the superstar has been honing his batting skills lately. Apart from Shahid, the movie will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Jersey is slated to hit the screens on August 28 this year.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

