PHOTOS: Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor sports a comfy look as he arrives at the airport

is undoubtedly one of the most popular and talented actors of the Bollywood film industry and there is no second doubt about it. The handsome hunk who began his journey in B – town with the movie Ishq Vishk back in the year 2003 has come a long way now and is currently one of the most successful actors. Apart from being an actor, the Kabir Singh actor is a perfect family man and is a doting father of two children.

Shahid is an all – time favourite of the paparazzi and often gets snapped by them at various events and occasions. The Jersey actor has been recently clicked by the shutterbugs as he arrived at the airport. Shahid sported a very simple and comfy look consisting of a multi – coloured black jacket teamed up with a pair of matching joggers and white sports shoes. The actor also sported his signature beard as usual.

Check out the latest pictures of Shahid Kapoor below:

On the professional front, post his stint in the movie Kabir Singh last year, Shahid is all set to give another stellar performance in his upcoming movie Jersey. He has been roped in opposite Mrunal Thakur in the sports drama which has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It has been co – produced by Allu Aravind and Dil Raju. The much – awaited movie is scheduled to be released on August 28, 2020. For the unversed, it happens to be an official remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name.

