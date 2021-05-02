PHOTOS: John Abraham snapped in his car, Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur go out & about on Sunday

While John Abraham was seen in his car, Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur stepped out for some important work. See photos below.

The paparazzi had a busy day on Sunday as several celebrities were snapped out and about before the lockdown restrictions came into effect. In the suburbs of the city, John Abraham was seen in his car and flashed a thumbs up for the paparazzi from afar. Wearing a hooded sweatshirt, John was all smiles as he halted his car for the paparazzi and looked super fit as usual.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur were also snapped in the city. While Vidya was seen in her car in a white outfit, glasses and mask, whereas Siddharth was seen walking towards his car. The couple kept things lowkey as they stepped out and kept things casual.

Take a look at John Abraham, Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur's photos:

Apart from these celebs, Tiger Shroff was also seen out and about as he was seen running an errand on Sunday morning. Click on the link below to see Tiger Shroff's Sunday photos.

