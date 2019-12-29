PHOTOS: Kajol and Nysa Devgn make for a stylish mother daughter duo as they head out in the city

Ahead of the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol was spotted spending some time with her daughter Nysa Devgn.

Kajol is one of the actresses in Bollywood who aces the art of freezing the time every time she hits the silver screen. While the actress didn’t have any release this year, her fans have a reason to rejoice as she will be taking over the silver screen next month with husband starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. To note, the period drama will mark Kajol’s on-screen reunion with Ajay after a decade. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to hit the screens, Kajol is busy enjoying some time off with her kids.

The Dilwale actress was recently papped outside a salon in the city and she was accompanied by her daughter Nysa. The young lady, who is 16 now, has been a fashionista and can already give the actresses a run for their money. In the pictures, Kajol was spotted wearing a black coloured knee length dress with a floral print, while her princess looked stunning in her white coloured tank top which she had paired with black shorts. Undoubtedly, Kajol and Nysa made a stylish mother-daughter duo.

Take a look at Kajol and Nysa’s pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the My Name Is Khan is busy promoting Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. For the uninitiated, the movie will mark Ajay’s 100th release. Also starring and Sharad Kelkar in key roles, the movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020, and will face a box office clash with starrer Chhapaak.

