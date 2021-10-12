PHOTOS: Kajol looks gorgeous in a pink saree as she joins Durga Puja celebration

Durga Puja is here and well, what better way to celebrate it than with family. Speaking of this, Kajol was seen joining her close ones in the city to seek blessings and celebrate the festival. The Tanhaji actress was also seen offering prayers to Goddess Durga with Sharbani Mukerji and other close ones at the pandal. Kajol, who has been staying indoors amid the ongoing pandemic, stepped out today whilst following all COVID 19 mandates to attend Durga Puja celebrations with her close ones in the city.

In the photos, we can see Kajol clad in a hot pink saree with her hair neatly tied up in a bun. The actress accessorised her look with a beautiful necklace and added a matching pair of earrings to her look. She is also seen sporting a white mask initially and later, as she prayed to Goddess Durga, she took it off briefly. Kajol is seen posing with Sharbani Mukerji and other close members of the family at the Puja pandal.

Take a look:

Every year, Kajol gets together with the Mukerji family members in the city for Durga Puja. However, amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the celebrations of the family also were affected. However, it seems that this year, Kajol headed to join her loved ones to celebrate the festival whilst following all COVID 10 mandates.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in a Netflix film Tribhanga. Now, she will be seen next in a film titled The Last Hurrah, directed by Revathy. The actress recently made the announcement on social media and shared photos with Revathy on her social media handle.

