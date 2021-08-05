PHOTOS: Kajol steps out to celebrate her 47th birthday with the paparazzi, cuts a cake with them.

Bollywood's much loved actress Kajol completed a year round the sun as she celebrated her 47th birthday on Thursday. The actress was flooded with wishes and love on social media from her fans. The paparazzi in Mumbai made it a little more special for her as they got the actress a cake at her residence. Kajol, who usually loves her privacy, stepped out for sometime to meet and greet the with the paparazzi. While she was at it, the actress also cut a cake which the paparazzi had lovingly brought for her.

In the photos, Kajol can be seen all smiles under her mask as the actress stepped out in a beige and golden outfit. Kajol wore a simple dress and flip flops along with a blue mask. The actress interacted with members of the media and also a few fans who gathered outside her residence.

Amid the several wishes that Kajol received on social media, the most heartwarming one was from her husband and actor . Sharing a cute photo, he tweeted, "You have managed to bring a smile Smiling face with open mouth to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol; will try to make it as special as you are @itsKajolD."

Check out Kajol's 47th birthday photos below:

