PHOTOS: Kajol ups the glam quotient in a side slit dress in latest airport look

The paparazzi are everywhere. Every day, the paps spot celebrities from the entertainment industries at different parts of the city, as the latter continue with the hustle and bustle of daily life. From gyms and airports to salons and restaurants, the shutterbugs reach actors at every nook and cranny in the city. Yesterday, on September 17th, the paparazzi spotted none other than Bollywood actress Kajol, as she reached the airport. The actress’ latest airport look was the perfect combination of comfort and glam and the pictures are proof.

The paps spotted Kajol in a stylish black and grey striped maxi dress. It had a plunging neckline with a knot detailing at the front. Adding more oomph to her already stunning dress was the slit detailing at the side. The My Name Is Khan actress carried the dress in much style and panache. Kajol added an extra element to the dress by layering it with a black leather jacket. For footwear, she opted for chunky white sneakers which the actress matched with her white shoulder bag. Kajol wore her hair in a messy bun and she wrapped up her look with a mask and trendy sunglasses.

Take a look at Kajol’s photos:

On the professional front, there were speculations that Kajol was roped in for Rajkumar Hirani’s next. Clearing the air, she said, “They haven’t approached me yet. I’m reading and listening to scripts and virtually meeting people to hear ideas. But I haven’t locked anything as of now.” Speaking about the work front, Kajol was recently seen in a web film titled Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

