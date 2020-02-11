PHOTOS: Kalki Koechlin & Guy Hershberg share the first glimpse of their new born daughter Sappho

The stunning diva Kalki, shared new pictures of her new born baby girl, named Sappho along with boyfriend, Guy Hershberg.

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg were blessed with a baby girl on February 7, 2020. The Gully Boy actress revealed that her little one was born through the water birthing method. The stunning diva, shared new pictures of her new born baby girl, named Sappho along with boyfriend, Guy Hershberg. The actress took the opportunity to thank the clinic and the doctors. Kalki mentions in her post that how at a point during her delivery she almost gave up after 17 hours, and asked the doctor to get the baby out. But, the actress adds how, the doctors reinstalled faith in the diva, and told her that she will surely have the baby via the natural water birth.

The actress and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg are all smiles in the three pictures that the stunner shared on her Instagram account. These are the first time, when Kalki Koechlin shared the first glimpse of the her new born baby girl. Previously, Kalki also shared the pictures of herself through her pregnancy. The actress also shared a heart-warming message after she delivered the baby. The actress was previously married to director Anurag Kashyap. Post her separation from the director, started dating Guy Hershberg.

The fans and followers of the actress are flooding social media, wishing the actress on the birth of her little one, Sappho. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress Kalki thanked all her fans for their best wishes. The actress has been sharing motivational messages throughout her pregnancy. On the work front, Kalki Koechlin last featured in the film Gully Boy starring and . Kalki also starred in Netflix series titled Sacred Games season 2.

