PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut accompanied by Rangoli Chandel & nephew Prithvi as she steps out of dance class

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her next movie Dhaakad. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

returned to Mumbai a few days ago and has resumed work too. The actress had earlier revealed that she will begin shooting for Dhaakad in 2021. She also prepared a special brunch for the movie’s team on the occasion of New Year and shared glimpses of the same on social media. Not only that but the actress also introduced the crew members who will be a part of the movie just a day earlier on her personal handle.

As we speak of this, the actress has been spotted stepping out of her dance classes a little while ago. This might also be a part of her preparation for Dhaakad. Accompanying Kangana was the little munchkin Prithviraj and his mom Rangoli Chandel. The actress is wearing a white t-shirt teamed up with a pair of black jeggings and matching shoes. She is seen holding her nephew while waving to the paparazzi before getting inside the car.

Check out the pictures below:

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad is reportedly a spy thriller and is backed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai. Her first look from the movie was unveiled on social media a long time ago. Prior to this, the actress was busy with yet another project of hers which is Tejas. For the unversed, she plays the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot in the same. Apart from that, Kangana also has Thalaivi lined up in which she plays the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Urmila Matondkar over purchasing new office worth Rs 3 crore; Latter REACTS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×