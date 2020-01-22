PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut adds a twist to her traditional outfit at the screening of Panga

The film Panga will see the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Kangana Ranaut as Jaya Nigam.

The acting powerhouse is dazzling her way to the film Panga's screening in a traditional outfit. The Queen actress added a twist to her traditional outfit with a twist. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress was sporting a head gear on her adding a dash of twist to her outfit. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns diva was seen in a printed kurta and dupatta. The actress made her way to the screening of her upcoming film Panga looking stylish as ever.

The film Panga will see the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Kangana Ranaut as Jaya Nigam. The actress is essaying a character who was a former Kabaddi champion. But later Jaya's character settles down and has kid. Life takes a turn when she realizes how people change after a Kabaddi team fails to recognise her as a Kabaddi champion. This when her family, which includes her son, Adi and husband, Prashant Shrivastava essayed by Jassie Gill push her to find her lost glory. The Kangana Ranaut starrer is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film will also feature Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta.

The fans and film audience are very eager to see what magic the Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai actress Kangana Ranaut creates on the big screen. The film Panga story is a very inspiring one. The lead actress Kangana Ranaut will see fighting for her glory, to prove to the world that a woman can be a wife, a mother and a sports champion at the same time.

