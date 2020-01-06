PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut is all smiles post her dance classes as she preps for upcoming film Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut was snapped post her dance class sessions and the actress was all smiles as she posed for the paps. Check out the photos right here.

is rightly known as the Queen in B-town, and the actress has been going places with her work. While the trailer of Panga saw her add another feather to the cap with another diverse role in the making, she is currently prepping up for Jayalalithaa's biopic, Thalaivi. The actress has been keeping busy with the prep for the same and one of the primary parts of her prep has been taking to dance classes and she has been a regular at it.

Earlier in the evening today, the actress was snapped post her dance class and well, she sure seemed to be a happy being. Her outfits for the dance class sessions have been one to watch out for, and tonight was no different as she wore a nice salwar suit and she also waved at the paps. She went makeup-free for the sessions, while her hair was a little unkempt, probably after all the dancing and practice she has done for the day.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's photos right here:

Meanwhile, Panga is slated for a release on January 24, 2020, and will be clashing at the box office with and starrer Street Dancer 3D. While talking about the clash, Varun went on to say how both the movies belong to different genres and are hence going to work well.

