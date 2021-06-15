  1. Home
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut is all smiles, Vidya Balan makes sure to mask up as they're snapped out & about

On Tuesday, the paparazzi snapped a bevy of film and television celebs out and about in the city and Kangana Ranaut as well as Vidya Balan were a few of them.
Despite the monsoons hitting Mumbai and rains over the last few days, celebrities are going about their daily activities. On Tuesday, the paparazzi snapped a bevy of film and television celebs out and about in the city and Kangana Ranaut as well as Vidya Balan were a few of them. The Queen actress was snapped exiting a building and was all smiles for the paparazzi as she waved out before sitting inside her car. 

Kangana was snapped wearing a pastel pink ethnic outfit and simply tied up her curly hair. Meanwhile, in the city's suburbs, the paparazzi snapped Sherni actress Vidya Balan who stepped out for some personal work. The actress looked smart in a pair of loose pants and a long tunic top. 

Making sure to keep herself safe and protected, Vidya Balan sported a black mask and did not remove it for the paparazzi. She was seen stepping out of her car and the paps snapped candid shots of Vidya. 

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan's photos below: 

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has a series of films in the pipeline including Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhaakad. As for Vidya, the Shakuntala actress will next be seen in Sherni which make its way to digital streaming.     

