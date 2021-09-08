PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut is an alluring sight in yellow as she gets papped at the airport

Every day, celebrities from the entertainment industry get papped at different locations around the city as they go about their daily lives. The shutterbugs follow these celebs everywhere, from gyms and dance classes to studios and airports. Today, September 8th was no different as the paparazzi spotted Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut at the airport. Kangana has been quite busy promoting the much-awaited upcoming movie Thalaivii where she will be essaying the role of the legendary J. Jayalalithaa. Kangana looked quite the alluring sight in a yellow salwar suit, as she got photographed by the media.

Kangana has been known for her stylish airport looks, especially her stunning sarees and the grace with she carries them every single time. This evening, the Tanu Weds Manu actress arrived at the airport donning a breezy salwar-suit, in a fresh shade of yellow, which had white patterns on the top. She accompanied the attire with a peach-coloured dupatta that added a splendid contrast to her look. Kangana kept her hair up in a bun, and her make up was minimal. She wrapped up the look with a black tote bag and beige loafers. Kangana seemed in a cheerful mood, and she obliged the paps with pictures with a bright smile.

Take a look at Kangana’s photos:

Kangana’s Thalaivii will be releasing on September 10th. Apart from the much-talked about biopic, Kangana has other films in the pipeline as well, which include Dhaakad, where she will be playing the role of Agent Agni. She also has her maiden digital production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut says 'I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii': Saw Jaya maa's videos & I was like what