PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill make a perfect pair at Panga trailer launch event

As Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill are gearing up for the trailer launch of their movie Panga, the duo made a perfect pair for the paparazzi flaunting their sizzling chemistry.

is clearly one of the most talked about actresses in the industry these days. Be it her bold statements, her choice of movies, her onscreen performance or her fashion statements, Kangana clearly aces the art of grabbing the headlines. And while she has been basking in the success of her two releases this year- Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Judgementall Hai Kya, it’s time for her fans to gear up for her next release. The Queen actress will be soon seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga.

Also starring Punjabi actor Jassie Gill in the lead, the movie has been the talk of the town since its inception. And after creating a lot of buzz in the town, the makers are now unveiling the trailer of Panga at a grand event. The event is being attended by Kangana, Jassie and Ashwiny. In fact, Kangana and Jassie made a perfect pair at the trailer launch event. In the pictures, Kangana was seen dressed in a golden coloured embroidered saree while Jassie wore a white t-shirt with a blue coloured striped blazer which he had paired with a light blue coloured trousers.

Take a look at Jassie Gill and Kangana Ranaut’s pics from Panga trailer launch:

Talking about Panga, the movie is said to revolve around a middle-class family who dares to dream and put together all their efforts to fulfil their dreams. Apart from Jassie and Kangana, this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial will also star Neena Gupta in the lead. Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

