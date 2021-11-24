PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut begins Wednesday on an active note with Pilates, greets paps with a victory sign

Actress Kangana Ranaut is among the stars who love to keep themselves fit and healthy. For that, Kangana opts for different forms of workouts including yoga and pilates. And keeping up with her fitness routine, on Wednesday morning, Kangana was seen making her way out after her Pilates class. The Thalaivii star looked charged up to take on the day and the remainder of the week after her rigorous Pilates class. The star is often seen spending time at Pilates class to keep herself fit and healthy.

On Wednesday, while walking out of the class, Kangana was seen in a pumped up avatar. The Thalaivii star greeted paps from a distance amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. In the photos, Kangana is seen waving to the paps and showing them a victory sign while getting inside her car. She is seen clad in a white tee with cool pair of sunglasses. Kangana's hair were loosely tied up and she managed to look fresh after a mid-work workout.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana managed to impress her fans with her act in Thalaivii. She will now be seen as Tejas Gill in Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas. In the film, she will be seen as a fighter pilot. The film's shoot had wrapped up this month and a party was also held in the city to celebrate it. Besides Tejas, Kangana also has Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is all set to release next year.

