PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut is giving out fitness inspiration as she steps out for her pilates class

The talented actress Kangana Ranaut is essaying the role of Jaya Nigam who is a kabaddi champion trying to fight her way back to glory.

The Panga actress was spotted in the city post her pilates class. The Queen actress is known as a fitness enthusiast in the Bollywood industry. The Manikarnika: The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress was seen in a grey coloured t-shirt and sunglasses. Kangana Ranaut was looking every bit the diva she is in her pilates outfit. The Bollywood actress is gearing up for her film titled Panga. The trailer of the film starring Kangana Ranaut will see her playing a Kabaddi player who seen fighting her way back to glory. The upcoming Bollywood film Panga is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

The talented actress Kangana Ranaut will be essaying the role of Jaya Nigam who is a national level kabaddi champion who gets married and has a kid, only to realise how people have changed since her glory days. The stunning actress will also be essaying the lead role in the upcoming film, Thalaivi. The upcoming Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi is based on the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa. The Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is making some very stylish appearances in the city while promoting her film Panga.

The actress was seen donning a gorgeous grey coloured saree at the trailer launch of the film Panga. Later, the actress was seen making some very chic appearances as she stepped out to promote her film. The actress spoke on various different subjects during the trailer launch of Panga. The film is one of the most anticipated films of Bollywood.

(ALSO READ: Panga: Kangana Ranaut & Jassie Gill as Jaya and Prashant can’t take their eyes off each other in a new still)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More