PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut looks alluring as she is spotted at the airport in an all pink ensemble

Kangana Ranaut was snapped while making her way to the airport while rocking an interesting outfit. Take a look at the pictures.

Bollywood’s beloved diva has been making headlines ever since it was announced that she would be a part of a movie related to Indira Gandhi. Recently, the Tanu Weds Manu actress has been spotted heading out in the city in gorgeous outfits. Last week, the star was papped at the airport while she was leaving the city. She was seen donning a stunning white and gold saree and her charming looks instantly grabbed everyone’s attention. The actress is back to amaze us all with another airport look.

Kangana was snapped while making her way to the airport while rocking an interesting outfit. In the photos, we can see the Judgementall Hai Kya actress making an appearance in a breath taking attire. The diva opted for an all pink look, which consisted of a floral dress, matching jacket, purse, and heels all in pretty pink. Her colour coordinated looks would certainly make heads turn as she flaunted her quirky and trendy style. Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has quite a few films lined up in front of her including, Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, Madhoo, and other actors. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Besides this, the actress is also prepped to be a part of, Dhaakad, Tejas, and Emergency. A few weeks ago, the actress had tested positive for Covid 19 and announced the same on her social media handle. However, last month she shared her Covid negative report online to reveal that she fully recovered.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

