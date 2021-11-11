PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut looks pretty in dusty pink traditional attire as she gets papped at the airport

Kangana Ranaut- is the one who needs no introduction. The Thalaivii actress is one of the busiest actresses and is often spotted leaving the city for work commitments. Speaking of which, the actress was once again clicked at the airport. Apart from her acting skills, Kangana is known for nailing her airport fashion. Paps love to click here and the actress too is always up for a photo session.

Kangana loves to sport Indian attire most of the time at the airport. This time, the actress made heads turn once again as she was spotted in a dusty pink suit teamed up with juttis. Kangana carried a Louis Vuitton handbag to complete her entire look. She stopped and posed for the shutterbugs. Needless to say, the actress is the one who can make you catch up on the desi style tips you need. The actress had hit headlines recently as she was conferred the Padma Shri and National Film Award. After receiving the award, she had written, “Long ago when I started my career. A question bothered me … I asked myself some want money, some want fans …. some seek fame and some just want attention …. What do I want ? Deep down I always knew as a girl child I wanted to earn respect and that is my treasure. Thank you India for this gift.” She wore a beautiful Sabyasachi gold and beige saree for the special day.

Take a look:

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Tejas and Dhaakad. Her Thalaivii was released on both theatres and the digital platform.