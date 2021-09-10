PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut nails the ethnic look in a suit during the Thalaivii screening; Simi Garewal joins her

has been all over the headlines these days courtesy her recently released movie Thalaivii. This AL Vijay directorial happens to be a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and features Kangana playing the role of the legendary politician. And while Thalaivii has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year, the makers have been leaving no stone unturned to make it a big hit. In fact, after a lot of postponement, Thalaivii has finally released in theatres today.

Amid this, the team of Thalaivii has been hosting screenings for the political biographical drama. A day after a screening in the national capital, the team has hosted a screening in Mumbai. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress was papped at the screening and was seen wearing a yellow coloured chudidar suit with a flowery print. Kangana had completed her look with Punjabi jutti and had tied her hair in a low bun. Interestingly, veteran actress Simi Garewal was also spotted at the Thalaivii screening and she was seen greeting Kangana with a warm hug.

Take a look at Thalaivii screening pics:

Meanwhile talking about Thalaivii, the movie marks Kangana’s second biopic after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and the actress had worked hard to get into the shoes of J Jayalalithaa aka Amma for the movie. Be it learning Bharatnatyam or learning Tamil, Kangana didn’t shy away from walking an extra mile for Thalaivii. Also starring Arvind Swamy, the movie has been released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages.

