PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut opts for breezy blue sweatshirt with tights for her weekend Pilates session

Kangana Ranaut was snapped after her weekend Pilates session. The Panga star kept it chic and pretty for her workout. Check it out.

Among the popular names, if there is one star in Bollywood who has managed to leave an indelible mark on people’s hearts, it is . With films like Tanu Weds Manu, Judgementall Hai Kya, Manikarnika and others, Kangana has established herself among the list of top stars of Bollywood. The talented actress keeps herself fit by opting for various forms of workout. Be it dance or Pilates, Kangana keeps herself fresh and fit and her gym style often is stalked by her fans.

On Saturday afternoon, Kangana was snapped while coming out from her Pilates class with her trainer, Namrata. In the photos, the Panga star can be seen clad in a pair of grey tights and a blue sweatshirt with flats. Kangana can also be seen sporting a pair of sunglasses post her workout session. The Panga star greeted her trainer and then started to walk to her car. The diva acknowledged the paps with a smile and then headed towards her home.

On the work front, Kangana is currently prepping for the release of her film, Panga. The film stars Kangana as a railway employee who desires to make a comeback in Kabaddi after her family backs her up. Kangana is seen as Jaya in the trailer and Jassie Gill is playing her husband named Prashant. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga also stars Neena Gupta as Kangana’s mom and Richa Chadha as her friend and guide. The film’s trailer was loved and the title track Le Panga is trending. It is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

