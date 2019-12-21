PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut opts for a casual outfit for her airport look post shooting for Thalaivi in Hyderabad

Kangana Ranaut was snapped at the Hyderabad airport as she leaves for Mumbai post shooting for Thalaivi. Check out the photos here.

is definitely all over the news, given the two films she has lined up ahead, and in fact, she has been super busy shooting for Thalaivi for a while now. The movie narrates the story of political stalwart J Jayalalithaa, and the film's first look definitely had everyone going all praises for the actress. Kangana has taken additional efforts for the film, and it all seems to show with everything that we have seen so far.

And earlier in the evening today, the actress was snapped at the Hyderabad airport, where she has been shooting for Thalaivi for the past couple of days. For her airport look, she decided to keep it casual and super chic as usual. she put together grey tracks with a pink-purple sweatshirt and left her hair open. She had white sneakers to go with it and also accessorized the look with a pair of brown glasses.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's photos here:

The movie is slated for a release on June 26, 2020, and apart from Thalaivi, the actress will also be seen in Panga, helmed by Ashwini Iyer. The posters of Panga have been doing the rounds and they have been well received so far. Panga will be releasing on January 24, 2020.

