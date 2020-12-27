PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel & family adhere to the 'new normal' as they arrive at Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut was busy shooting and preparing for her upcoming projects in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, check out her exclusive pictures from the Mumbai airport.

was in her hometown Manali for the past few weeks. Before that, she was busy shooting for the final schedule of the biopic Thalaivi. The actress has her hands full for the next year as she has some interesting projects lined up that have already made headlines. She had also been giving glimpses of her shoots, BTS moments, and other stuff related to the same on social media from time to time. And now, she is back in Mumbai.

Yes, you heard it right. The actress has arrived in the city a little while back. She is accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel and her family too. Kangana looks stunning in a white and grey cardigan with a ruffled neck and a matching gingham print skirt. She teams it up with a pair of black leather boots. The Dhaakad actress also carries a long grey overcoat over her shoulders. The entire family wears masks and adhere to the ‘new normal’ as they arrive at the airport.

Check out the pictures below:

A few days back, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she will begin shooting for her upcoming movie Dhaakad in January 2021. She also gave a glimpse of the crew working on the prosthetics of her face for the actioner. For the unversed, the actress will play the role of Agent Agni in the same. The diva has two more movies lined up namely Thalaivi and Tejas. She plays the role of late J Jayalalithaa in the former one and an Indian Air Force pilot in the latter.

